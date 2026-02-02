People who suggest that Trump will try to meddle with the midterm election have it all wrong.

Trump has already been trying to meddle with the midterm election. When Trump signed a voting executive order that was laughed out of court, that was an effort to meddle with the midterm election.

When Trump tried to gerrymander Republicans into keeping the House majority with the hilarious result of Democrats likely gaining seats, he was trying to meddle with the election.

The election meddling is already here. It’s not new.

So when Trump called into Dan Bongino’s show and said, “They vote illegally. And the, you know, amazing that the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, we wanna take over, we should take over the voting. The voting in at least many 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

There is a tell in Trump’s comments. If Trump could take over voting and nationalize it, he would do it, but he can’t without Congress.

What Trump really wants is for Congress to pass the SAVE Act.

The SAVE Act passed the House once, but some Republicans and Trump are pushing to add it back to the government funding bills.

The SAVE Act would require documentation to vote, which would disenfranchise potentially 21 million Americans. The SAVE Act would ban registering to vote by mail and would curtail mail-in voting. The bill would unconstitutionally impose federal rules on how elections could be conducted. It would as Trump wishes, nationalize elections.

There is one big problem. The SAVE Act is Dead On Arrival in the Senate.

