You may have forgotten about Trump’s Board of Peace. The vanity organization created by Trump appears to have been put together as Trump’s vehicle for getting a Nobel Peace Prize by creating a front organization that he put himself in charge of that is supposed to be about solving conflicts and creating peace.

However, billions of dollars have been poured into the board, and nobody knows who is in control of the operation or where the money is going.

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A big red flag went up when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office applied for a trademark on the Board of Peace for Donald Trump.

Democrats in Congress have been quietly fighting this trademark because if Trump holds the trademark, he would be able to monetize the Board of Peace for financial gain.

House Judiciary Democrats have been pressuring the Patent and Trademark Office to drop the application, and they have.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in a statement:

The USPTO’s decision to abandon its disturbing trademark applications for the ‘Board of Peace’ is a welcome and necessary course correction. From the start, the USPTO’s Director’s baffling and unprecedented decision to apply for trademarks for President Trump raised serious concerns about its legality given that the Lanham Act forbids applications on behalf of another person unless you are their lawyer, which the Director specifically denied.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats have been aggressively investigating whether the USPTO is being manipulated and misused to conceal the true owner of what appears to be an unregulated global slush fund bankrolled by both foreign governments and U.S. taxpayers but effectively controlled by President Trump, the Board’s self-appointed ‘Chairman for Life.’

The structure and the shadiness of the Board of Peace should raise red flags, as the top House Judiciary Committee Democrat went on to explain.