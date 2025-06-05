PoliticusUSA is independent and answers only to our readers. You come first, because we depend on your support. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats aren’t wasting any time taking advantage of the breakup between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Oversight Committee Democrats were almost successful in getting a subpoena for Musk because Republicans didn’t show up for the hearing. Acting Chair Nance Mace (R-SC) had to stall until more Republicans could get to the hearing to vote against the Musk subpoena.

On Thursday evening, acting committee ranking member Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said that now is a perfect time for Musk to come in and testify.

Video:

Lynch said:

This is the perfect time to bring Elon Musk in. Number one, he is no longer, he just recently separated from, he was a special White House employee, so we couldn't get him because legally they had the ability to block that.

But now he's gone and we've got this, this ugly divorce going on between himself and and the president. You would think with the threats by Elon Musk to go after Republicans in the upcoming election, that might give them the willingness to at least defend themselves. And also to dig into some of these questions that exist around Elon Musk and his contracts, his access to to private information on of every American IRS information, social security information.

Census data that he has now aggregated to his own.

If Musk really wants to sink the Big Beautiful Bill, blow the whistle on the bogus claims of waste, fraud, and abuse, while also upstaging Donald Trump, now is the perfect time to do so.

House Republican heads would explode if Musk ever showed up at a House hearing to testify. They would be torn between their billionaire daddies, whom they are terrified of.

Republicans in Congress have come out in criticism of Musk in large numbers, yet because they are afraid that he will fund a primary challenge against them. These same Republicans are also scared to cross Trump, so they are stuck in the middle, which makes it the perfect time for Democrats, who are trying to regain majorities in the House and Senate next year, to take advantage of the dysfunction.

Democrats can’t sit back and watch Trump’s world burn. It is time to use the situation to their full advantage.

