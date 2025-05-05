PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Democrats have had a very good Monday. First, the top Republican recruit to run for Senate, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, announced that he would not be running, and then Senate Democrats announced that they will be introducing legislation to exempt all small businesses from Trump’s tariffs.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced at a press event:

These people don't have that access to, to, to the White House, and Trump doesn't even seem to care. So today, Senate Democrats are showing America the faces, businesses, and communities impacted by Trump's devastating trade war. Today, Senator Markey will announce legislation that I'm proud to co-sponsor to exempt small businesses from the president's destructive tariffs. Protecting small businesses shouldn't be a partisan issue. It's a national priority. And let's not forget the 35 million small businesses in America employ 59 million people.

That's about half the private sector jobs in the country are in businesses like those depicted here. Small businesses play a significant role. They're even more needed in rural communities, and there they account for about 54% of rural workers. They're the backbone of our economy. Yet right now, they're bending over backwards to make ends meet, to not charge their customers more, to not lay off employees.

That's the dilemma they're all faced with. 72% of small businesses say erratic tariff policies create a whiplash effect, disrupting planning, and long-term decisions. In that way, small businesses and big businesses are alike. They can't plan unless they have certainty. They can't make that order that'll come in three months from now if they think no one, the price is gonna go way up.

81% of small businesses say thanks to President Trump's tariff tax, they would be forced to raise prices for consumers, and many indicated they would lay off employees as a direct result of increased costs.

Video:

Democrats Have Set A Legislative Trap On Tariffs

If Republicans vote no on the legislation to exempt small businesses from Trump’s tariffs, which they almost certainly will, the ads virtually write themselves. Imagine small business owners across the country starring in ads claiming that their senator put them out of business and cost people in their community their jobs because they chose Donald Trump over small businesses.

It is a trap. If Republicans side with Trump, they’ll pay in 2026. If they defy Trump, they will face the wrath of the White House.

Of course, they are supposed to be representing the people of their states, and Trump’s feelings should have no bearing on their votes. The right thing to do is to do what is best for the people they represent.

However, it has been a long time since Republicans in Congress did the right thing. If this bill were to pass the Senate, House Republicans would bury it, and then they would pay the political price.

These types of legislation are called message bills, because while it would be nice to get them passed into law, it is equally as important to send a message to the voters and create a clear contrast between the two parties.

Democrats are making it clear. They are on the side of small businesses and oppose Trump’s tariffs. Republicans are on the side of Trump and increasing taxes on small businesses.

Democrats are facing a tough map as they try to take back the Senate next year, but the one thing they can do right now is make it hurt for Republicans when they support Trump.

