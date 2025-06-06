PoliticusUSA is supported solely by our readers, so please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

While the mainstream media has been consumed with the Trump and Musk breakup, I have been much more interested in how Democrats would respond to Donald Trump losing his biggest donor.

So far, Democrats have asked Musk to testify before Congress and launched an investigation into the X owner’s claims about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Just because Elon Musk has been kicked out of Trump’s party does not mean that he will be welcomed back into the Democratic camp.

Here are some of the reactions from top Democrats when asked if Musk would be welcome in the Democratic Party: