The momentum for impeaching Kristi Noem was building since ICE shot and killed Renee Good. After the second killing of an American citizen in Minneapolis by agents under DHS, Republicans are now breaking with Trump.

The pressure on Trump to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is escalating. Republicans haven’t gone as far as to call for Noem to go, but we don’t have any knowledge of what they might be telling the administration privately.

The tide has definitely turned on Noem.

House Democrats are building a ton of momentum toward the midterm election, and they see an opportunity to do more than deny ICE funding.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a joint statement:

Taxpayer dollars are being weaponized by the Trump administration to kill American citizens, brutalize communities and violently target law-abiding immigrant families. The country is disgusted by what the Department of Homeland Security has done.



Republicans are planning to shut large parts of the government down on Friday so that the DHS killing spree unleashed in Minnesota can continue throughout America. That is immoral.



Dramatic changes at the Department of Homeland Security are needed. Federal agents who have broken the law must be criminally prosecuted. The paramilitary tactics must cease and desist. Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, not kill them in cold blood.



The violence unleashed on the American people by the Department of Homeland Security must end forthwith. Kristi Noem should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives.

Hakeem Jeffries went beyond the leadership statement and unloaded on Noem.

