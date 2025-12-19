When Trump and the Republicans reversed themselves and supported legislation requiring the DOJ to release the Epstein files, the fix was in.

Sure, the DOJ would release the files.

The DOJ would also make sure that they were heavily redacted, so that you couldn’t read them.

Epstein survivor Annie Farmer put it this way, "I don't feel tremendously confident that everything will come out... there's been a lot of effort, money & time put into redactions. Not to protect victims, but to protect people in power."

The redactions were made not to protect the survivors, but to protect Trump and his fellow powerful friends of Epstein.

The redactions are so severe that all 119 pages of a grand jury document were redacted.

CNN’s Jake Tapper held up an example of what the DOJ released and said:

As much of this as possible. I’m talking about blacking out. I don’t know if I can get a closeup of my phone. This is, this is a, this is one of the, the documents Yeah. That, that the Justice Department released. It’s a hundred pages. Right. And, and this is what it looks like. I don’t know if you can see.

It’s all black. Yeah. It’s just 100 pages of redaction. That’s, that’s the transparency we’re getting here.

Video:

This file release is a total joke.

Democrats aren’t laughing. They are threatening legal action.

