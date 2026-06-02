The Trump administration seems to operate on two principles. The administration seems to believe that the American people are not paying attention and are stupid.

Acting AG Todd Blanche confirmed during congressional testimony that they aren’t going forward with the weaponization fund, but Trump and his family will still have lifetime immunity from any tax crimes prosecution.

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CNBC reported:

The Department of Justice will end a planned $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization compensation fund that was created to settle a lawsuit by President Donald Trump against the Internal Revenue Service, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified to a House panel on Tuesday.

But Trump, his family members, and related business entities remain protected from tax audits and enforcement actions in connection with tax returns filed before last month’s out-of-court settlement of his lawsuit, Blanche said.

The behavior of the administration is just like when they promised to release all of the Epstein files, supported legislation mandating the release of the files, and then released 2% of the files.



The Trump White House has pulled this stunt over and over again. There is nothing new about it, and absolutely no reason for the American people and Congress to trust the administration to keep its word this time.

Democrats aren’t falling for it, and are going to force a vote to kill the whole plot.