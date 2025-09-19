PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any person or political party. We are 100% independent. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Democrats have dug in on the government funding fight. The House is expected to narrowly pass Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) 50-day ‘clean CR,’ but it is also expected that the legislation will meet a fast demise in the Senate.

Schumer explained to Punchbowl News why the current situation is different than the funding deadline in March, “It’s different in many different ways. First, the Republicans have shown who they are. They’ve decimated people’s health care between March and now. They’ve done so much harm to the American people, on health care, on electricity costs, on tariffs, that the American people are far more down on Trump than on the Republicans than they were.”

Senate Democrats have three demands. Democrats want the Obamacare subsidies restored, the Medicaid cuts reversed, and a ban on future recessions packages from the White House.