While some Democrats are calling for Trump to be impeached this year, House Democrats, even those who support impeaching Trump for a third time, know that it is not going to happen this year.

Democrats don’t control the House, which means that they don’t have the votes. A fully backed House Democratic leadership push for impeachment would look bad because the math doesn’t math.

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There is also the practical reason that Donald Trump is busy setting himself and his party on fire every single day right now. A doomed-to-fail impeachment push would give Trump the distraction that he wants and unify his party before the midterm election.

Chasing impeachment right now would also tick off voters who have solidly shown in dozens of special elections that they are ready to vote for Democrats based on the economy, affordability, and the fact that Trump and his party have made everything that they have touched worse since being returned to power.

Impeaching Trump will do nothing, even if Democrats had the votes, but there is one strategy that has proven highly successful for the House minority.

Democrats have been able to use the threat of investigation and impeachment to force members ot Trump’s cabinet out. It worked to get rid of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, and now Democrats are going to turn their attention to Pete Hegseth.

The first call for Hegseth to be impeached for war crimes came in December 2025. The war in Iran has heightened the urgency to get Hegseth out of the Pentagon. Articles of impeachment will be filed next week.

Why is it more important to get Hegseth out than to impeach Trump right now?