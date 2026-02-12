All administrations take on the personality and priorities of their president. If a president is a policy wonk who likes to get into the weeds and details of policy nuance, they will likely surround themselves with staff that reflects those priorities.

When a president has big, broad goals, or what some call big-picture thinking, the administration will reflect that vision and process.

Donald Trump’s second administration is an unprecedented example of what happens when an administration has no interest in governing and doesn’t care about policy.

If there is no crisis or need for action, the Trump administration can get by.

The problem comes when a situation requires leadership, action, or policy solutions.

It has been a constant theme during Trump’s second stint in office that Republicans in Congress sit around and wait for the White House to provide direction and leadership.

The Department of Homeland Security, the department that houses ICE, is about to shut down on Friday night, and Republicans needed the White House to step in and make a deal with Democrats on real reforms. Instead, the White House offered the same rough draft that Democrats turned down days ago.

