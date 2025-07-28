PoliticusUSA urgently needs your support. Corporate media is collapsing by the day. Help us hold power to account by subscribing.

Democrats are being proactive and not sitting around waiting for Republicans to try to gerrymander Texas congressional districts to an even greater degree.

In the past, Democrats have sat on their hands and allowed Republicans to act and then responded with legal action.

While legal action remains on the table for the future, Democrats are taking other steps now, such as exploring gerrymandering in blue states, and helping Texas state legislature Democrats flee the state to deny Republicans the quorum they will need for their special session.

According to the DNC, they are also taking action right now by sending 30,000 volunteer organizers to Texas to fight the gerrymander:

The Democratic National Committee announced a new national organizing program aimed at deploying its 30,000 volunteer organizers to contact persuadable Republican and independent Texas voters to let them know exactly how Greg Abbott and legislative Texas Republicans are attempting to disenfranchise their vote and rig the Texas maps at the behest of Donald Trump. Instead of focusing on flood relief, Texas Republicans are focused on rigging the map in a last ditch effort to hold their House majority. Polling shows that this effort is widely unpopular by Texans of all stripes, and now the DNC is targeting persuadable Texans to let them know the names exactly behind this.

Through geotargeting and identification of persuadable Republican targets via the DNC’s data and analytics team, the DNC’s organizing team will make persuasion calls to thousands of Texas voters in key Republican districts along with deploying Texas volunteers to tell their stories and submit public comments, call their own state representatives, and organize in-person and online to build Democratic power in the state.

The Gerrymander Could Backfire On Trump