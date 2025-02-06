PoliticusUSA is committed to amplifying our voices in an ad-free, non-corporate way, but we can only be independent with your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s Elon Musk problem continues to grow.

Trump seems to have made two fatally flawed assumptions when he empowered Elon Musk. Trump appears to be have believed that Republicans could get things done on their own, and he also thought that Democrats would help him.

It is the second assumption that got a dose of reality from the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-TX) said at a press conference:

Our members know how to fight the billionaires, the grifters, and the Republican frauds in Congress. That's what this moment calls for. And people have been asking us, what can you do? What will you do? Well, I'll tell you right now, we are going to use every legislative, judicial, and public pressure tool at our disposal as members of Congress until we fire Elon Musk.

Our entire time, my entire time in Congress, I've never seen Republicans be able to pass a budget. They can never get that together. And they always come crawling to Democrats for help. Well, we are not going to help Republicans. Keep Elon Musk stealing our taxpayer dollars. We are not going to help those Republicans that want to keep Elon Musk in charge of the entire federal government.

We are not going to help Republicans allow Elon Musk to break the law, shred our Constitution, while he makes billions of dollars in wealth for himself. Elon Musk spent 270 million to get Donald Trump elected president, and he's increased 160 billion of his own wealth since that election. We are not going to, I for one, and I think many of us here, are not going to just stand by and hand over our votes if that continues.

We are going to fight to fire Elon Musk, or at a minimum, anybody in this country, anybody in Congress, should at least agree that he shouldn't be given unconstitutional powers to enrich himself with our taxpayer money. So, remember, that during Donald Trump's last term, Americans came together. They rose up in every single district in this country and saved the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans had control of the government, but Democrats stood united. Democrats went and gave our message out into the community. The community responded and rose up and millions of people's health care was saved. Similarly, the Congressional Progressive Caucus is going to lead alongside leaders in this country to fire Elon Musk.

To save our healthcare, save our schools, save our taxpayer dollars, stop the corruption, and I think this is a fight that we can pick, and that we can win.

Video:

Trump and the Republicans desperately need Democratic help on all budgetary and government funding issues. Republicans have needed Democratic help to pass these bills for decades, so if Democrats refuse to help, Trump and his party likely can’t get anything done to fund or keep the government open.

It is important that they pass the fiscal bills because the debt limit has to be increased before Republicans can pass their tax cuts for the wealthy.

No help for Democrats could very well equal a shutdown of government and no tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.

Democrats have found their fight, and they are taking it to Trump and Musk.

What do you think of the tactics of progressive Democrats? Give us your opinion in the comments below.

Leave a comment