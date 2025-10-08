Every single election, Republicans will spend millions of dollars claiming to voters that they support the troops like no other, but those claims have not often matched up with reality.

Whether it is veterans’ programs, medical care, adequate housing, and pay for those who serve, Republican policies have often prioritized directing resources to billionaires at the top ahead of those who risk their lives to keep our nation safe.

Members of the military are set to miss their first paycheck if the government is not reopened by October 15th, and is not Republicans, but ten House Democrats who are urging Speaker Mike Johnson to reopen the House and pass legislation to pay the troops during the shutdown.

The ten Democrats are Reps. Reps. Gabe Vasquez (NM) and Derek Tran (CA), Wesley Bell (MO.), Angie Craig (MN), Steven Horsford (NV), Susie Lee (NV), Ted Lieu (CA), Pat Ryan (NY), Andrea Salinas (OR) and Tom Suozzi (NY).

The Democrats wrote to Speaker Johnson:

We urge you to bring legislation to pay America’s service members to the House floor for a vote in time to ensure military personnel get paid on October 15th. If Congress does not act by October 15th, nearly three million military families will miss their next paycheck. That’s unacceptable — our military families and troops deserve better.