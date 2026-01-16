When Joe Biden was president, Jim Jordan (R-OH) chaired a subcommittee in the House on Biden’s “weaponization of the government.”

Rep. Jordan seems to have lost his concern about the weaponization of government after Trump returned to the White House, so Judiciary Committee Democrats sent him a letter to help him find it.

The committee’s Democrats, led by Jamie Raskin (D-MD), wrote:

We demand that you exercise your authority as Chairman of our Committee to open an investigation into this blatant abuse of DOJ’s prosecutorial power. Surely, as the former Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, you recognize the urgent importance of congressional oversight to ensure that the DOJ is not being used to coerce the Federal Reserve—an independent agency —into artificially juicing the economy to benefit the President and his party ahead of the midterm elections.

The independence of the Federal Reserve is foundational to American economic stability. For more than a century, Congress has insulated the Federal Reserve from political interference to ensure monetary policy is based on achieving maximum employment and stable prices rather than delivering short term jolts to help presidents win elections.

When presidents pressure central banks to alter interest rates for political convenience—say, to cover up for ruinous tariff and economic policies—the results are inflation, instability, increased unemployment, decreased growth, and the erosion of public trust in financial institutions.

