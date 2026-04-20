The Iran war is absolute chaos. No one knows what is going on. Trump veers wildly between optimism and claiming that the war will end soon, or threats to resume bombing and escalate the war.

Trump doesn’t even seem to know where his vice president is or if he will be participating in negotiations.

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Democrats see a big opening as the war is deeply unpopular with the American people, and fear is growing among Republicans that they are going to get destroyed in the midterm election due to high prices, inflation, the war, and gas prices.

Republicans know that by sticking with Trump, they are setting themselves up for almost certain defeat in November. Yet, they still continue to stand by Trump’s scattershot war policy.

Senate Democrats are turning up the pressure on Trump by forcing the Senate to hold a vote every week on a war powers resolution that would force Trump to end the war.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced that on Tuesday, she will force the Senate to vote on a war powers resolution to end Trump’s war in Iran.

Baldwin is part of a group of Democratic Senators who are committed to making Republicans put their support for Trump’s unpopular war on the public record over and over again.