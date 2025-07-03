PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SomeNYDude (he/him)'s avatar
SomeNYDude (he/him)
1h

Why battleground states only? DCCC is clueless. EVERY STATE needs to know. Fascism knuckledraggers. Their decorum is useless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley and others
Pat H's avatar
Pat H
1h

Don't ask me for money. SHOW ME WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WHAT YOU PLAN TO DO!

BTW, I live in Florida. This used to be a Purple State. We voted TWICE for Obama. What will you do to help us win back the majority of voters. We have a long term Congressman in my district (Vern Buchanan) who has always voted the party line, even when his own surveys tell him they do not support what he votes for! Help us get him OUT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture