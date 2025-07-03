PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

After House Republicans’ tax cuts for the rich and service cuts for everyone else, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) congratulated House Republicans on forfeiting their majority.

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement:

House Republicans have doubled down on their broken promise to working Americans. Their vote to once again pass their Big, Ugly Bill — bigger and uglier than ever — is their latest and loudest declaration of the fact that they will always prioritize serving their billionaire campaign donors at the expense of the American children, families, and workers they’re supposed to represent.





Let’s be clear — vulnerable Republicans have admitted time and time again that even they know their bill would obliterate access to health care, raise costs, cut jobs, threaten rural hospitals, and lead to families going hungry, but they voted to pass it anyway.



This Big, Ugly Bill is a laundry list of Republicans’ betrayal to the American people. The DCCC will make sure every battleground voter knows how vulnerable House Republicans abandoned them by passing the most unpopular piece of legislation in modern American history, and we’re going to take back the House majority because of it.

The only way to potentially reverse these cuts is for Democrats to win at least a majority in the House in the midterm election. A Democratic victory next November puts an end to Trump’s Republican enablers who are allowing and rubber-stamping these policies.

A Democratic victory will also make Trump the lamest of lame ducks.

Democrats in the House and Senate showed more fight in battling this bill than they have at any point since Trump returned to the White House.

If Democrats want power, they need to show voters that they are willing to fight, and every battleground Republican will now be saddled with Trump’s disastrous bill.

