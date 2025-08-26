PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

As if Republicans didn’t have enough problems trying to hold on to the House majority, along comes Utah to give them a whole new problem.

Republicans once again tried to ignore the will of the people and the state’s constitution, and the matter went to court.

The Campaign Legal Center explained what happened:

The court determined that the Utah state legislature violated the people’s right to alter or reform their government when they repealed Proposition 4, or Prop 4 – a ballot initiative that aimed to prohibit partisan gerrymandering by establishing the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission and creating fair, neutral criteria and procedures for adopting district maps.

Prop 4, which was passed by Utah voters and unconstitutionally repealed by the legislature, is now the law again. The current gerrymandered congressional map passed by the legislature may not be used in future elections. The Utah state legislature now has a chance to pass a new, fair map that complies with Prop 4, and if it does not, the court will order a new map, which will be used for the 2026 election.

The ruling helps Democrats because it limits how Republicans can carve up Salt Lake City, which will give Democrats a good chance of winning a US House seat.

The lesson is that gerrymanders are constantly challenged in the courts, and as Texas is about to find out potentially, the new districts are far from a sure thing. Texas is depending on Latino voters voting the same way that they did in 2024, but if those voters follow the polling about Trump and the national trend, some of the five new districts could be won by Democrats.

California, because of its heavy Democratic lean, the current political climate, and the way its map has been redrawn, has less potential for backfire. The 2026 election will likely be decided by more than congressional maps, but with Republicans scrambling to find seats to keep their majority, a setback in Utah could be a major problem for the GOP's plot to rig the midterm election.

