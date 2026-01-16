On Friday, Democrats in the Virginia Senate passed a resolution that will allow Virginia voters to vote on a redistricting map in the 2026 midterm election.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said that events outside of Virginia left Democrats with no choice:

What you have before you today is a constitutional amendment that none of us wanted to bring to the floor, but circumstances beyond our borders have made it necessary.

…

We worked hard. We worked diligently to establish a fair bipartisan redistricting process, but we don’t operate in a vacuum today.

The majority said that Democrats wouldn’t unilaterally disarm, as Republicans are attempting to gerrymander and steal House seats across the country.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that Democrats are fighting back:

Corrupt Republican sycophants in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina bent the knee to Donald Trump and gerrymandered their congressional maps as part of a toxic effort to rig the midterm elections.

Democrats are forcefully fighting back. We have neutralized the Republican scheme to date, with the success of Prop 50 in California, a decisive court victory in Utah and aggressively pushing the extremists back in Ohio. In addition, a bipartisan group of legislators have stopped Trump in Indiana and Kansas.

