Donald Trump is failing and sinking fast. Trump spoke for eight minutes and did not mention a single issue that matters to the American people.

Trump’s main message was that everything is excellent, and Democrats are to blame for everything that he has failed to do.

Trump said:

I am bringing those high prices. And bringing them down very fast. Let’s look at the facts. Under the Biden administration, car prices rose 22% and in many states, 30% or more, gasoline rose 30 to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now under our leadership, they’re all coming down and coming down fast.

Democrat politicians also sent the cost of grocery soaring, but we are solving that too. The price of a Thanksgiving Turkey was down 33% compared to the Biden last year. The price of eggs is down 82% since March, and everything else is falling rapidly. And it’s not done yet. But boy are we making progress.

Nobody can believe what’s going on.

Nobody believes it because it is a lie.

Donald Trump tried to convince America that prices are falling and incomes are rising. None of this was true.

Trump left out the fact that incomes are up due to inflation, but he claimed that tariffs are growing the economy, when the Federal Reserve stated that Trump’s tariffs are dragging down the economy.

It was like Trump was trying to sell a timeshare in Florida in a 3 AM infomercial.

