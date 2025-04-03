PoliticusUSA is honest journalism with no ads or corporations. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The stock market is collapsing. The American people have reached a state of anxiety that hasn’t been seen since COVID, and before that, the eve of the Great Recession. Republican opposition to their own president’s moves is growing, but Donald Trump thinks that everything is fine.

Here is what Trump told reporters as he hopped a flight to burn more taxpayer money with a trip to Florida:

I think it's going very well. It was an operation like when a patient gets operated on, and it's a big thing. I said this would exactly be the way it is. We have six or $7 trillion coming into our country and we've never seen anything like it.

The markets are gonna boom. The stock is gonna boom, the country's gonna boom. And the rest of the world wants to see, is there any way they can make a deal. They've taken away advantage of us for many, many years. For many years we've been at the wrong side of the ball. And I'll tell you what I think it's gonna be unbelievable.

The thing that people have to talk about, we're up almost to $7 trillion of investment coming into our country. And you'll see how it's gonna turn out. Our country's gonna boom.

The trillions of dollars that Trump is talking about won’t be coming from foreign countries. The money comes from the American people in the form of the biggest sales tax in US history.

People are using words like collapse and global recession without exaggeration, and Trump believes that things are going great.

If things are going so well, why are Republican senators starting to turn against Trump? Why is Trump’s approval rating in the dumpster?

Trump is redistributing wealth from 99% to 1% through tariffs and tax cuts.

The billionaire president thinks things are going swimmingly as he watches the American economy drown.

What do you think of Trump’s comments? Let’s discuss them below.

