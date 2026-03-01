Trump ran for president three times on the position of not starting or getting entangled in any foreign wars. The people who voted for him believed that no matter what else Trump did, he would not start new foreign wars.

When Donald Trump proclaimed that his return to the White House was about him doing things his way and not answering to anyone, his supporters did not think that would mean a violation of his opposition to the US starting military conflicts, but since he has returned to office, this president has made threatening and using military force a key part of his presidency.

Trump has threatened military force in Greenland, sunk boats in the Caribbean that the administration claimed were drug boats, launched a bombing strike that the White House falsely claimed obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, invaded Venezuela to enact regime change, and is now bombing Iran in an effort to topple the Iranian regime.

If Trump could be expected to understand just one thing, it would be that the American people do not want another war in the Middle East.

New polling from Reuters/Ipsos shows the immediate negative reaction that the American people have had toward Trump’s bombing of Iran.