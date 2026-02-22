Donald Trump is very angry about the Supreme Court taking away his power to act like a king and impose tariffs of any amount on the American people, because tariffs are taxes paid by businesses, which are passed along to consumers in the United States.

The current president doesn’t care about policy or governing. There is little evidence that his television viewing habits go beyond Fox News, Newsmax, Fox Business, and hate-watching MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel.

There is no evidence that Trump has ever spent a single second of his presidency watching C-SPAN unless he fell asleep in front of the television, or lost his remote while channel surfing during commercials on Fox News.

All of this makes this clip of someone referring to themselves and John Barron and trying to sound a lot like Trump seem a little dubious.

John Barron was the name Trump used to call media outlets, pretending to be a staffer to give statements to the tabloids during his New York days. John Barron is Donald Trump. Everybody knew it, but Trump would make people attribute statements to John Barron that he didn’t want his name on.

The tariff decision, Trump’s history, and C-SPAN’s open line created the perfect climate for a prankster to have a bit of fun.

