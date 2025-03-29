PoliticusUSA is ad-free, thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is a total Trump loyalist, but she has had quite a rough weekend back home in deep red Indiana as she has held two town halls.

Spartz was booed at her first town hall on Friday:

She tried again in Muncie, IN in front a 160 person crowd and it might have been even worse.

Daniella Diaz of NOTUS posted on X:

Rep. Victoria Spartz's second and last town hall of this weekend -- this one in Muncie, Indiana -- is already starting off with boos and yelling from the 160 person audience. When she took the mic, the entire audience booed her.

Rep. Victoria Spartz tells town hall attendees: "We need to be good with your money." "Ever since the Republicans to do anything do about fraud, it's becoming political," she adds. The audience boos, someone starts shouting "tax the rich!"

Spartz: "We're going to do 3 things. President Trump is going to accomplish 3 things. We're going to keep growing the economy." The audience laughs and boos at that statement.

Diaz also noted that, unlike what Trump and Mike Johnson have claimed, these people were not paid or non-constituent protesters: “Folks had to provide their address and prove they're a constituent to attend Rep. Victoria Spartz's two town hall -- it's not outside folks attending, FWIW.”

These are not outside people. The angry people at the Spartz town hall were her constituents.

Below, we’ll discuss the most important takeaway from this town hall.

The Big Takeaway: House Republicans Have Lost Credibility With Their Constituents