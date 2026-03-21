Presidents set the culture and tone for the nation, whether they intend to or not. Presidential behavior trends to make its way into American society. It is clear that Trump’s rudeness, coldness, and incivility have made their way into segments of American culture.

As an unwritten rule, presidents don’t celebrate the deaths of prominent people.

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Former FBI Director and special counsel Robert Mueller was a transformative person. As FBI Director, Mueller reshaped the bureau to focus more on terrorism prevention after 9/11.

The AP noted in its report about Mueller’s death:

At the FBI, Mueller set about almost immediately overhauling the bureau’s mission to meet the law enforcement needs of the 21st century, beginning his 12-year tenure just one week before the Sept. 11 attacks and serving across presidents of both political parties. He was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush.

The cataclysmic event instantaneously switched the bureau’s top priority from solving domestic crime to preventing terrorism, a shift that imposed an almost impossibly difficult standard on Mueller and the rest of the federal government: preventing 99 out of 100 terrorist plots wasn’t good enough.

As Special Counsel, Mueller oversaw what was an important report about Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election to help the Trump campaign to victory.

Trump has never been able to make his Russia problem go away, even though he continues to try to this day, Russia remains a dark cloud that is constantly over his head.

Trump hates Mueller and reacted to the former special counsel’s passing in the most unpresidential and inhumane way imaginable by posting on his social media account, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Mueller didn’t hurt any innocent people, but he did put a lingering stain on one convicted felon, the current president.

Trump Deserves The Same Coldness That He Has Shown Others