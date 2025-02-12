PoliticusUSA is able to be ad-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

It was eventually going to come to this point. The White House was going to be asked to provide to the public real proof that Elon Musk uncovered fraud in the government.

At the White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked for the proof and this was her answer:

These are screenshots of contracts that DOJ found across our government. This is a DEI contract, $36,000 for U. S. citizenship and immigration services. That is against the President's policies in his America First agenda. This is a 3. 4 million contract, a council for inclusive innovation, um, at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Department of Commerce, another DEI contract that DOJ identified. I can continue to go through these. Oh, I love this one, $57,000 for climate change in Sri Lanka. What is this doing to continue the interests of the American people? Absolutely nothing. These are the line items across the federal government that DOGE is identifying daily.

They're moving very fast. There's a lot of paper that we can show you, but we're happy to do it. This administration has been More than transparent and about what DOJ is doing and here's one of their tweets that they posted about the mine I believe this is in Pennsylvania where the federal employee retirement system is being processed Did anybody know this was even happening in our country before Elon Musk talked about it in the Oval Office yesterday a lot of Americans Didn't so we are providing transparency and accessibility on a daily basis when it comes to DOJ And I also have a DOGE Daily report, if anybody would like it, on all of the things that they are identifying and finding.

We're happy to provide this information to you. We're talking about it every single day.

Then came the logical follow-up question, “Are all those things you just mentioned fraud or are they waste or are they just contrary to the President's policies?”

Leavitt said, “I would argue that all of these things are fraudulent, they are wasteful, and they are an abuse of the American taxpayer’s dollar.”

Video:

None of what Leavitt showed was evidence of fraud.

The Trump administration is trying to redefine fraud as meaning policies and contracts that they don’t like.

As far as actual evidence of fraud, waste, and abuse, they have nothing.

DOGE is nothing more than a pretense to massively cut spending on programs that benefit regular Americans.

If the administration had real evidence of fraud, they would be touting it daily.

It looks like the only fraud that is clearly visible is being committed by Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

What do you think of the White House’s “fraud proof?” Share your thoughts in the comments below.

