The allegation that Donald Trump sexually abused a 13-year-old girl decades ago when he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein has been on the Internet since Trump’s first presidential campaign.

The allegation has floated around for years and years, but never seemed to go anywhere.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice may have given the allegation new life when they chose to illegally withhold the FBI interviews of the accuser that were done in 2019 from the Epstein files release.

NPR reported:

Some files have not been made public despite a law mandating their release. These include what appear to be more than 50 pages of FBI interviews, as well as notes from conversations with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago when she was a minor.

NPR reviewed multiple sets of unique serial numbers appearing before and after the pages in question, stamped onto documents in the Epstein files database, FBI case records, emails and discovery document logs in the latest tranche of documents published at the end of January. NPR’s investigation found dozens of pages that appear to be catalogued by the Justice Department but not shared publicly.

House Oversight Committee Democrats were already investigating the allegations made by the woman against Trump, but they have opened a second investigation into the conduct of the Department of Justice.

