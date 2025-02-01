PoliticusUSA is wholly supported by readers like you, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

This isn’t fishy at all.

Rep. Andy Ogles might sound familiar to you because he tried to get Kamala Harris impeached during the 2024 presidential campaign, but Ogles also had a pile of legal of his own.

In August of 2024, WTVF in Nashville reported:

FBI agents executed a search warrant late last week on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles as the first-term Republican faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.

Details of exactly what areas were authorized to be searched remain murky, although individuals familiar with such investigations suggested the warrant may have been limited to Ogles’ electronic devices.

Later, it was found that Ogles was alleged to have committed felonies by filing fraudulent campaign finance reports.

After Trump took office, Ogles introduced a bill that would allow the president to run for an unconstitutional third term, and then, like magic, the federal criminal investigation of the congressman disappeared.

Rep. Dan Goldman posted on X that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ:

Oggles investigation seemingly dropped. No investigation into@PressSec despite obvious campaign finance violations. Trump accomplices in classified docs case dismissed. Jan 6 and Trump prosecutors and FBI agents fired. THIS IS THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE DOJ!!

What the nation is witnessing is perhaps the most openly corrupt presidential administration in history.

Ogles is a Trump loyalist in the House, so he gets to get away with what were alleged to be felonies. However, anyone who investigated Trump lost their job.

By the way, the bill for Trump to run for a third term has no chance. Congressional legislation can’t override the Constitution’s presidential term limit. Trump will not be eligible to run for a third term, and since presidential elections are a series of 50 state elections, the House can’t make Trump eligible again.

The Ogles bill looks like an effort to butter up Trump, and it worked because the federal investigation has gone away because there really is a two-tiered system of justice. One for Trump and his allies and one for everyone else.

