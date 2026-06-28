If Donald Trump’s second administration were to be summed up, it would be that the biggest failed president in modern history is destroying the nation’s Capitol in a desperate bid to leave behind a forever physical legacy.

Trump’s all-consuming desire to not be forgotten is why he has destroyed the East Wing of the White House, the Rose Garden, slapped his name on the Kennedy Center, and is building a giant arch.

Trump isn’t interested in leaving a legislative legacy or changing the country. What Trump is doing isn’t even about his need to play-pretend that he is a builder. The failed president thinks that he can physically impose himself on Washington, D.C., so that the American people will never forget him.

The declining president has a new obsession.

He is spending his days counting the trees in the park across from the White House, because he wants there to be exactly 47 trees as a tribute to his presidency.