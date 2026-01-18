Trump is still obsessed with Greenland. The president’s latest ploy is to threaten Europe with additional tariffs until it sells Greenland to the United States. The problem is that Denmark is never going to sell Greenland to the United States, and they are already offering the US everything they could want in Greenland.

The Trump administration continues to float the bogus idea that Greenland is essential for US national security.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on NBC’s Meet The Press:

If we look for years, for over a century, American presidents have wanted to acquire Greenland. And what we can see is that Greenland is essential to the U.S. national security — we’re building the golden dome, the missile system. And look, President Trump is being strategic. He is looking beyond this year. He’s looking beyond next year to what could happen for a battle in the Arctic. We are not going to outsource our national security.

We are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to other countries. In Trump 1.0, President Trump told the Europeans, “Do not build Nord Stream 2. Do not rely on Russian oil.” And guess what, Kristen? Guess what is funding Russia’s efforts against Ukraine? European purchases of Russian oil. So America has to be in control here.

If the United States needs Greenland for national security, then America is in big trouble.

The national security pretense is nonsense that is not backed up by the intelligence.

The real security threat to Greenland isn’t Russia or China.

It’s Donald Trump.

