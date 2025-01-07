PoliticusUSA is ad-free for all readers because of our subscribers. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump Is Trying To Block The Release Of Jack Smith’s 1/6 Report

In a letter to AG Merrick Garland, Trump’s lawyers wrote in part:

Preparing a report and releasing it to the public would violate the Presidential Transition Act and the Presidential immunity doctrine. The Act prohibits all officers and those acting as such, including the Attorney General and Smith, at least in his view of himself, from interfering with the ongoing transition process. Presidential immunity, which Smith conceded required pre-inauguration dismissal of his prosecutions, likewise prohibits criminal processes, including disclosures of any prosecutorial reports or statements, that would exacerbate stigma and public opprobrium surrounding the chief Executive and otherwise divert from the time and attention that is necessary to complete the transition and run the County.

Accordingly, releasing a report regarding Smith’s failed and abandoned election-interference efforts would violate the Act and Presidential immunity.

Finally, the release of any confidential report prepared by this out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor would be nothing more than a lawless political stunt designed to politically harm President Trump and justify the huge sums of taxpayer money Smith unconstitutionally spent on his failed and dismissed cases.

Under such circumstances, releasing Smith’s report is obviously not in the public interest—particularly in light of President Trump’s commanding victory in the election and the sensitive nature of the ongoing transition process. Accordingly, because Smith has proposed an unlawful course of action, you must countermand his plan and remove him promptly. If Smith is not removed, then the handling of his report should be deferred to President Trump’s incoming attorney general, consistent with the expressed will of the People.

Every Argument That Trump Offered Was Nonsense

In the view of many, Attorney General Garland bungled the entire Trump prosecution by waiting years to investigate Trump’s conduct surrounding and on 1/6, but Garland is not a moron, and only a fool would fall for the arguments that Trump’s lawyers offered in their letter.

The Trump argument that Jack Smith is not a legitimate prosecutor was based on a ruling by his number one fan, Judge Aileen Cannon. There are no other rulings to support Trump’s claim.

Trump’s arguments for withholding the report have no merit, and given Trump’s plans for the Department of Justice, it is urgent that Smith’s report and his evidence be made public.

Donald Trump could still face charges for his actions on 1/6 after his presidency ends if he lives to see the end of his presidency.

It is vital that there be a public record of what Trump is accused of doing.

The president-elect seems very worried about the release of Smith’s report. If he were innocent, there would be no reason for his concern.

1/6 will follow Trump wherever he goes, even back into the Oval Office.

Donald Trump can’t erase history, and he can’t escape 1/6.

What do you think of Trump’s efforts to block Jack Smith’s 1/6 report? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment