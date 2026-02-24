There are two schools of thought on whether Democrats should attend Trump’s State Of The Union. On one side are the Democrats who don’t want any of their members to attend and be what they view as props in Trump’s audience.

The flip side of that argument is people who are going to the speech to protest the president, or they are inviting guests like the Epstein survivors and people who have been harmed by ICE to raise awareness and attention about Trump’s policies.

There is no right or wrong answer.

Here are some of the Democrats who are bailing on Trump’s SOTU:

The tactics depend on what each Democratic member of Congress feels comfortable doing.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) gave in my view the best reason for not going:]

I’ve been to Trump’s State of the Unions before and really don’t need to go again. He uses his speeches to pillory his political enemies and spread lies – not to mention they're long and boring.

Trump’s SOTUs are long, meandering, and pretty dull for Democrats to have to sit through. For some of them, it is a waste of an evening.

The Democrats who are going are using the platform to highlight important issues.

