Dozens of elected House and Senate Democrats tried to enter the US Treasury but were denied entry and told that they needed an appointment. The Democrats staged a protest outside the Treasury where they vowed to fight Trump and Musk.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said:

Members of Congress, we're here today because an unelected billionaire and his team have been given full and unfettered access to our taxpayer money and our government.

We just tried to enter the Treasury building as members of Congress, and we will because we need to provide oversight to Elon Musk and his team. We don't know what they're doing behind these closed doors. The people deserve transparency. The fact that an unelected billionaire has all your private information is a problem.

He has access to all of our information, our Social Security numbers, the federal payment system, which means he's calling the shots on our taxpayer money. You mean to tell me a man worth over $400 billion is going to decide what happens with my grandma's Social Security check? There's absolutely no oversight as to what he's doing.

What's to stop him from stealing taxpayer money? Nothing. That is why we're here as House Democrats to hold the line and fight for our constituents.

Listen, they campaigned across the entire country telling people they were going to fight for working people but they lied. They want to use the government to further enrich these corrupt billionaires and corporations. They want us to believe that the reason we can't pay for our health insurance, the reason we can't cover rent, the reason kids are dying on the streets due to gun violence, the reason there's so much wealth inequality, and that so many people live paycheck to paycheck is because of the immigrant, or because of the trans person, or because of your neighbor.

They lied. It's because of corrupt billionaires like Elon Musk and corporations, not our fellow working people. I'll end by saying this. We might have a few less seats in Congress, but we're not going to be the minority, we're going to be the opposition.

We're not going to allow them to steal from our people, from working-class people. And we will fight, we will provide oversight, and we will win. Let's go!

Video:

Watch the full protest:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was up next and said:

I'm going to try my best not to preach.