Doing anything that tries to stop people from voting is undemocratic.

On election day in 2024, bomb threats were made against polling places in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

NPR reported in 2024:

U.S. intelligence officials said the threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains, though it was not clear whether the threats originated with Russia. Intelligence officials had previously said they were “observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans.”

Bomb threats are one way to destabilize democracy and make people fearful of showing up to vote.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

They have also become more prevalent in Donald Trump’s America, when Putin knows that he has total freedom to meddle in US elections, because Trump has gutted American defenses against foreign election interference, so the door is wide open.

The difference is that the states are stepping up to fill the void and keep America’s elections safe and secure.

With high-profile elections in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and California, it is not surprising that those who wish to undermine US democracy, adversaries both potentially foreign and domestic, are up to their now old tricks in 2025.

Just like in 2024, bomb threats were emailed to polling places.

This time, the target was northern New Jersey, but the state was ready for the threats.

Story continues below.