Sen. Elissa Slotkin said the truth when asked on MSNBC about how the military should be used domestically.

Video:

Sen. Slotkin said:

The use of the uniform military in the United States of America should be a last resort if law enforcement completely cannot control a situation a governor says, please help me, then fine. That's what's, we've had that happen before. But that's not what's going on right now.

And we all know it. I don't know why we're pretending that this isn't for political reasons. The largest, some of the largest numbers of undocumented immigrants in the country are in Texas and Florida. And you don't see one question about putting in a uniform in those places, right? So we know what this is.