This is not a statement that the American people are used to hearing associated with Democrats in recent times, but Democrats are doing a great job on messaging against Trump’s misnamed “Big Beautiful Bill.”

After Senate Republicans released a 940 page bill in the middle of the night that they are still currently changing at this very minute, Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted on X:

Senate Republicans dropped a nearly 1,000-page “Big Beautiful Bill” in the DEAD OF THE NIGHT. And they want to vote on it TODAY. Trump is jamming through a bill that rips away health care, closes hospitals, raises grocery and utility bills to give tax breaks to billionaires.

You don’t have to take Sen. Warren’s word for it.

Sharon Parrott, CBPP (Center for Budget and Policy Priorities) President, said in a statement:

Despite obfuscation, the truth is clear — this bill will hurt people in every state if enacted. Senators who vote for it are responsible for its impact: