Elizabeth Warren Shows Why Republicans Are Doomed With Just One Sentence
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was able to tell the American people why Trump's tax bill is a disaster for them in just one sentence, which shows that Republicans are doomed with this bill.
This is not a statement that the American people are used to hearing associated with Democrats in recent times, but Democrats are doing a great job on messaging against Trump’s misnamed “Big Beautiful Bill.”
After Senate Republicans released a 940 page bill in the middle of the night that they are still currently changing at this very minute, Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted on X:
Senate Republicans dropped a nearly 1,000-page “Big Beautiful Bill” in the DEAD OF THE NIGHT. And they want to vote on it TODAY. Trump is jamming through a bill that rips away health care, closes hospitals, raises grocery and utility bills to give tax breaks to billionaires.
You don’t have to take Sen. Warren’s word for it.
Sharon Parrott, CBPP (Center for Budget and Policy Priorities) President, said in a statement:
Despite obfuscation, the truth is clear — this bill will hurt people in every state if enacted. Senators who vote for it are responsible for its impact:
Taking health coverage away from about 16 million people and raising costs for millions more through deep cuts to Medicaid and to Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace coverage, and its failure to extend the enhanced premium tax credits. This will cause many to lose access to life-saving medical care, accrue unaffordable medical debt, and have poorer health. The bill will lead to avoidable deaths, more uncompensated care, and more rural hospital closures.
