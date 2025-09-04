PoliticusUSA is real independent news, and we need your support. Please help us by becoming a subscriber.

Sometimes you can see the trainwreck coming.

Trump’s HHS Secretary RFK Jr. had been hearing it from all sides on his decision to limit the COVID vaccine, but when it was Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s turn to question Kennedy, she laid out how Kennedy lied to the American people about access to vaccines during his confirmation hearing.

Sen. Warren asked:

While you were under consideration to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, Mr. Kennedy, you said, quote, if vaccines are working for somebody, I'm not going to take them away. No exceptions. No if ands or buts you would not take away vaccines from anyone.

Who wanted them. Then last week you announced the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer approved for healthy people under the age of 65. In announcing the change, you said the vaccine will be available for anyone who wants it. Now obviously both things cannot be true at the same moment. So let's clear this up right now.

Secretary Kennedy, will you tell America that all adults and all children over six months of age are eligible to get a COVIDI booster at their local pharmacy today?

Video:

Kennedy said anybody can get a booster, but “It's not recommended for healthy people.”