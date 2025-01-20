PoliticusUSA is ad-free and entirely reader-supported. Please join us by becoming a subscriber.

Musk said to the crowd during his speech, “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

If you look at the position of Musk’s palm, he appears to be trying to do a Nazi salute. Musk could have been trolling for attention, but he definitely seems to be feeling himself, or as the kids might say, Musk appears to be high on his own supply.

What exactly did Musk mean by saving our civilization? The X owner has made it clear that he is not against all immigration as he wants to expand the number of H1-B visas that allow him to replace high-paid American workers with immigrants on visas that critics have described as indentured servitude.

It is true that the racists and the far-right are celebrating what they view as a return to power in the United States now that Trump has returned to office.

Trump’s inaugural speech made it clear that he expects his administration to be the most far-right potentially in American history.

Donald Trump is being sued over Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which unions and citizen groups are calling illegal.

Given the history of Elon Musk and some of the things that he posts on his social media platform, his potential embrace of Nazi salutes would not be surprising at all. Musk can do all the different salutes that he wants, but it is important for the American people to understand that this is a man who will have an office in the White House close to the President Of The United States.

