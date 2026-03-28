It is a chilly day in the Twin Cities region of Minnesota, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of thousands of people from showing up to protest Trump and his administration.

Here is the estimated crowd size from organizers:

Gov. Tim Walz spoke early in the program and did not hold back:

A wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota. It was you, Minnesota who stood up for your neighbors, who stood up for decency, who stood up for kindness, and at this moment that we are still in, when democracy itself seems to be at risk. It was Minnesota who said, not on our watch, not on our watch.

You are the heart and soul of what the nation saw that is good in this nation, but make no mistakes about it. They did damage. They killed Renee and Alex. They traumatized our neighbors. And just be very clear, our weather may be a little cool, but our people are warm and we’re fierce. And my message because this is not over, don’t ever mistake our kindness for weakness.

We demand justice for Renee Goode and Alex Freddy. We demand justice for every single person who was hurt or traumatized.

We will never forget what they did here. And I have a message to our immigrant community here in Minnesota. You are seen, heard, valued, and loved.

Walz is right. Trump is a wannabe dictator, because Donald Trump has been a wanna be for his whole life.

The Minnesota governor was far from done, as he had even more to say about Trump.