PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee to billionaires or special interests. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The Epstein discharge petition continues to overcome the odds and pressure from Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump.

After new Democratic Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) was sworn into office by Speaker Mike Johnson yesterday, one of his first acts was to sign the Epstein files discharge petition.

Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the co-sponsors of the petition along with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) posted on X:

We have 217 of the 218 signatures required. We just need one more Congressman to sign the discharge petition in order to force a vote in the House on a bill to release the Epstein files. Victims deserve justice and Americans demand transparency.

There has been an incredible amount of misinformation, especially coming from the left, on social media about Republicans withdrawing their signatures from the petition. However, Rep. Massie and the three other Republicans who have signed the petition, Reps. Greene, Boebert, and Mace.

Massie also posted the link to the discharge petition, where everyone can read the entire list at the Office of the House Clerk.

What happens once the petition reaches 218 signatures and triggers action on the House floor?