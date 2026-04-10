First Lady Melania Trump complained at a press conference that people are telling lies about her and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump also called for the Epstein survivors to get a public hearing:

Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record. Then and only then, we will have the truth.

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A first lady who can’t stand living in the White House and spends most of her time MIA from her duties randomly showed up and held a press conference to talk about Epstein.

It was all very odd.

It was also something that a group of Epstein survivors was not buying.

The survivors released a statement after the press conference:

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony.

Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.