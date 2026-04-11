There are two points about the allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. The allegations are vast. They span multiple women over several years. Not all allegations are anonymous and have been verified by media reports.

CNN reported:

A former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies.

…

She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. In 2019, when she was still working for him, she said she woke up naked with him in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking. She said she had no memory of what happened but could feel physically that they’d had sexual contact.

Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman – including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

Rep. Swalwell released a video late Friday night denying all of the allegations, but he did make general references to not being perfect and making mistakes.

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MS NOW has confirmed some of the allegations independently, and reported on Saturday morning, and one of the women making the allegations explained why she came forward now, “ One more thing I wanna read that the woman told me last night, I really felt the responsibility to, to protect younger staffers because no one protected me and I really didn't want to go on knowing this information, wondering of another person could be hurt by him.”

Video:

Eric Swalwell is only thinking about himself and his campaign, but this is about women, abuse of power, and who Democrats and the country want to be.