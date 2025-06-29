PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

For years, Fox News has been sanewashing central for Donald Trump. Fox allows Trump to appear before friendly hosts. The interviews are taped. The Trump interviews are edited before airing, and during Trump’s first term, the White House had control of the final edit.

It was surprising when even a completely Trump-friendly like Maria Bartiromo could not edit Trump enough to remove signs of his cognitive decline.

It seems to be the great unspoken in mainstream US media to talk about the fact that Donald Trump spends most of his appearances not making sense. The president only continues to age with each passing day, and the idea that a nearly 80-year-old man is in charge of the country who seems to have a loose relationship with lucidity is not getting as much attention as it should is a travesty.

Even the best Fox News editing could not hide Trump’s decline.

Here is what Trump said while talking about trade and tariffs: