Donald Trump was able to win two presidential elections by keeping his support nearly universal among Republican voters and cobbling together enough swing voters to be victorious.

Trump’s governing has always been based on having a unified Republican Party with him.

It has been nearly a decade of pundits and attention seekers everywhere proclaiming that they were sure that THIS was the moment that Republicans would abandon Trump.

The moment never came. No matter what Trump did or said, Republicans stayed unified with him in the high ninety percent range. Donald Trump thought that he was politically bulletproof, and there was nothing that he could do that would cause his supporters to leave him.

Trump bungled a pandemic, lost an election, tried to overthrow the government, was impeached twice, and was federally investigated and charged twice.

Republicans stuck with Trump through it all.

They even hung with Trump through trade wars, tariffs, and a declining economy.

The first crack in Trump’s support with some Republicans came with the Epstein files, but the big issue that seems to be causing some Republicans to flee their own president isn’t Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s healthcare.

