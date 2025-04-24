To get the whole story and never miss a word of all of our posts, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump can always count on good old reliable Fox News, which has converted itself in the Trump era from being conservative media to virtually administration-run television. Fox News can always be counted on to deliver the White House’s views in the most friendly way possible.

Trump has not liked the findings of Fox News’s polling operation, which has consistently delivered respected data, so the Fox media side tends to put the poll through some spin and present the information in as friendly a way as possible.

This context makes the latest Fox News poll all the more jarring.

Even the Fox News massaging couldn’t hide reality:

President Trump receives his best marks on border security, as a 55% majority approves. That’s the only issue where his ratings are in positive territory. On immigration, a record high of 47% approve of Trump (48% disapprove), while a new low of 38% approve on the economy (56% disapprove). His worst ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33-58%), foreign policy (40-54%), taxes (38-53%), and guns (41-44%).

Overall approval of Trump’s job performance comes in at 44%, down 5 points from 49% approval in March. That’s lower than the approval of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%), and George W. Bush (63%) at the 100-day mark in their presidencies. It’s also lower by 1 point compared to Trump’s 45% approval at this point eight years ago.

Some 59% of voters are unhappy with how things are going in the country. That’s an improvement since the end of former President Biden’s term (68% dissatisfied), but worse than four years ago at the beginning of Biden’s term (53% dissatisfied). It’s also worse than the 100-day mark of Trump’s first term (53% dissatisfied).

…

Voters remain gloomy about the economy, as 71% rate economic conditions negatively and 55% say it is getting worse for their family.

I think the professional term for these sorts of numbers is yikes.

Trump has tried to talk his way out of the crisis, but as we will explore below, this is just the beginning, and Fox News spin can’t save Trump.