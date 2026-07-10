Maybe the key to Graham Platner’s popularity was that he was running against Susan Collins?

When she was a candidate, Gov. Janet Mills was running even with Collins. When Graham Platner became the party’s Senate nominee, he was either tied with or had a small lead within the margin of error over Collins.

Now that Platner will drop out of the race on Monday, Maine Democrats are lining up to become the new nominee.

The process that the Maine Democratic Party will be using is a convention that will feature hundreds of delegates selecting the new Senate nominee. The convention will throw back to decades past, but the one part of the convention that needs to stay in the past is the backrooms.

The Maine Democratic convention to pick a new Senate candidate needs to be open, transparent, and televised.

What is already very clear is that there is no shortage of candidates who will give Susan Collins a tough race.