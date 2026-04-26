The initial chaos and drama surrounding the apprehended gunman at the White House Correspondents Dinner is starting to clear, and facts are beginning to emerge.

Political partisans will definitely try to play this up, and members of the media who were in the ballroom have sounded hysterical while describing the situation, but it seems that Trump nor the media in the ballroom may not have been in as much danger, because the gunman reportedly never got inside the event area.

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People who know the WHCD well couldn’t understand how a shooter would get close to getting inside.

Sam Stein posted on X:

The whca dinner is one of the most guarded and secured dinners of the entire year. Multiple security screenings at multiple levels of the hotel. Shocked a gun could even get close

That is pretty shocking.

The AP is quoting a “law enforcement source” saying that shots were fired in the hotel, “Shooter opened fire inside the hotel where Trump was attending dinner, a law enforcement official says.”

Inside the hotel is not in the ballroom.

MS NOW is reporting that the incident took place outside the ballroom:

To your guys' point, it appears that the security apparatus worked. The shots were not fired inside of the ballroom here.

…

Just to recap, so the likely scenario seems to be that there was an attempted breach of the secure perimeter and the assassin did not get, the person who is in custody now was not able to breach and shots outside of the ballroom were fired.

Video:

The fact is that the mainstream media and Trump are both so unpopular, we don’t know for sure whether the president, the people in the room, who are elites, or both were the targets.

Assassinations attempted or otherwise are undemocratic and never the answer, but this is yet another sign that Trump and his party need to tone down their rhetoric. A decade of politics of division has led to extremes, and people, especially those who have mental health or other issues, can start to view violence as an acceptable option.

Violence is NEVER an acceptable option.

The facts will emerge over time, but the initial reports of shots in the ballroom were wrong. Maybe when people are struggling to afford health insurance and buy food, it isn’t the best time for elites to put on their tuxes and treat themselves to millions of dollars’ worth of parties.

What do you think about these events? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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