Is Donald Trump losing the farmers?

Trump’s numbers are in freefall across the board and now farmers in Maine are organizing against him.

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners will be holding a day of action to protest the Trump funding freeze.

Here are the details about the event:

The federal funding freeze is just one of many federal actions that is affecting farmers. Cuts in crucial programming and mass firings of vital staffing also have a direct impact on farmers. While some funds have been unfrozen and some staff have been temporarily reinstated, the short-term impacts have been harmful to farmers, and the long-term impacts of these actions are still playing out.

Join us for a day of action to elevate the stories of impacted farmers outside of Senator Collins and Senator King’s offices in Augusta.

According to the Maine Organic Farmers, “One farmer, Seth Kroeck from Crystal Spring Farm in Brunswick, will be driving his tractor all the way from his farm to Augusta—a 3.5 hour journey—demonstrating the importance of this issue and how driven farmers are to be heard.”