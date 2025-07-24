PoliticusUSA is never bending the knee, independent news that needs your support. Stand with us today by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump was hoping to make a production out of waste at the Federal Reserve by touring the construction site with Chair Jerome Powell. There was just one major problem. Donald Trump isn’t smart, and this quickly became evident when the figurehead president slipped into reality TV star mode and tried to confront Powell about the cost of the project.

Video:

Trump said, “ Look and, uh. It looks like it's about 3.1 billion. It went up a little bit or a lot. Uh, so the 2.7 is now 3.1.”

Powell replies, “I'm not aware of that.”

Trump, “Yeah, it just came out. Yeah.”

Powell, “I haven't heard that from anybody.”

Trump in full BS mode, “The FED, it just came out.”

Sen. Tim Scott chirps in, “ Our notes had about 3.1 as well. 3.31, 3.2.”

Powell looks at a piece of paper Trump handed him and asks, “ This came from us?”

Trump, as the scheme starts to crumble, sticks to the story, “ Yes. I don't know who does that.”

Powell takes a look and says, “ Are you including the Martin renovation you just added? That's on entire capital. You just added in the third building is what that is. That's a third building. Including…”