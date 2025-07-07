Please consider supporting PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

US District Judge Indira Talwani has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the defunding of Planned Parenthood that was included in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Judge Talwani wrote:

Upon consideration of Plaintiffs’ Emergency Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction [Doc. No. 4] and accompanying memorandum of law and supporting declarations, and finding good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED that the request for a Temporary Restraining Order is GRANTED.

It is further ORDERED that:

1. Defendants, their agents, employees, appointees, successors, and anyone acting in concert or participation with Defendants are hereby enjoined from enforcing, retroactively enforcing, or otherwise applying the provisions of Section 71113 of “An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14,” against Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its members; Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts; and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah;

2. Defendants, their agents, employees, appointees, successors, and anyone acting in concert or participation with Defendants shall take all steps necessary to ensure that Medicaid funding continues to be disbursed in the customary manner and timeframes to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its members; Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts; and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

3. Plaintiffs shall promptly serve this Temporary Restraining Order on Defendants electronically or by another manner authorized by Fed. R. Civ. P. 5(b)(2). Within 72 hours of such service, Defendants shall provide a copy of this Temporary Restraining Order to all personnel within the Department of Health and Human Services and all state agencies involved with the disbursement of Medicaid funding.

4. Defendants shall file a status report with the Court confirming Defendants’ compliance within 96 hours of service of this order. This Temporary Restraining Order shall remain in effect for fourteen days, unless vacated, modified or extended by the court.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

The Republican legislation attempted to defund Planned Parenthood by blocking Medicaid patients from receiving healthcare services at Planned Parenthood. Abortion care is already not allowed on Medicaid, so what Republicans have defunded in the name of “life” are healthcare services for women.

A provision singling out a single provider appears to be completely illegal, and the restraining order is hopefully the first step in making sure that Planned Parenthood can provide the services that women need.

